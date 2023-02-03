Greensville County and the City of Emporia will soon receive their first settlement payments from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt for its role in the opioid crisis.
According to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Greensville County will purportedly receive $1,297.76, and Emporia will get $523.29. The Commonwealth’s first payment of nearly $3.5 million is the first from an expected $24.6 million to the Commonwealth over the next eight years.
Emporia and Greensville County are involved in settlements with other opioid manufacturing companies. Emporia Attorney Eric Gregory brought the matter to the City Council in October 2021 when Mallinckrodt got added to the list.
“Several defendants are involved in litigation spearheaded by state attorneys general across the country, and also private litigation firms,” Gregory told the city’s governing body. “The litigation has resulted in several bankruptcies by Purdue Pharma, and this next one is Mallinckrodt, which is an opioid drug manufacturer.”
In October 2020, Mallinckrodt agreed to a $1.6 billion settlement with 47 states and territories to resolve claims for its role in the opioid crisis. Virginia joined the settlement under then-Attorney General Mark Herring. Miyares’ office said Mallinckrodt could prepay the payment to the Commonwealth in the next year and a half. Virginia will receive approximately $17.5 million if it chooses to do so.
“At the Office of Attorney General, we will continue to pursue important settlement funding for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Securing and executing multi-million dollar settlements will significantly impact Virginia’s fight against the opioid epidemic,” Miyares said.
The estimated initial payments from Mallinckrodt for surrounding localities are as follows:
Southampton County, $1,433.82; Brunswick County, $1,119.84; Sussex County, $847,73; and Franklin City,$826,80.
Mallinckrodt isn’t the only company paying settlements to communities for its role in the opioid crisis.
In October 2021, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s participation in settlements against distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and producer Janssen, a subsidiary of multinational giant Johnson & Johnson.
