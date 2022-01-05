In 2021, the Meherrin Ruritan Club continued its tradition of enriching the lives of the citizens of Emporia and Greensville County.
After COVID-19 kept the club shuttered for much of 2020, the MRC rebounded to hold its usual schedule of fundraiser events over 2021. Over the past 12 months, the group raised a total of $16,200, much of it coming through their monthly fish-fry events.
Among the groups who benefited from the Ruritan Club’s generosity this year were the Emporia-Greensville Community Health Action Team (CHAT), Rise Against Hunger, the Emporia Police Department’s Blue Christmas event, Jarratt V.F.D., Boy Scout Troop 232 of Purdy, the Southern Virginia Community College Foundation, the Family YMCA of Emporia/Greensville, the Family Violence/Sexual Assault Unit, S.T.R.O.N.G. Temple Fitness, and Boots on the Ground.
