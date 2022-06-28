Emporia-Greensville’s branch of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority had a split decision while voting for its top member for volunteer work in the past year. Jessica Jarratt and Barbara Moore split the votes from members to become Beta Sigma Phi’s Girls of the Year.
Beta Sigma Phi is a national organization headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, founded by Walter Ross in 1932. The local chapter was founded in 1972 by the late Marjorie King. The Emporia group is active in the community providing scholarships and distributing funds to community and civic organizations. The chapter recently distributed its 2022 Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship to recent Greensville County High School graduate Jordyn Epps. Epps is headed to Longwood University in the fall. She is the daughter of David and Kelly Epps.
The sorority tabbed Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association President Rebekah Moss as its Girl of the Year for her deeds in the community. The sisterhood honored Moss during its annual Mother and Daughter Banquet. Moss’ mother, Diane Sykes, was on hand as Moore presented her daughter with the award.
Beta Sigma Phi is well known throughout the Emporia-Greensville Community for its annual golf tournament on the second Friday in August. Golf is not the only vital fundraiser hosted by the local chapter. Selling barbecue on the second Wednesday in June is another robust fundraising mechanism for the sisterhood. The second Wednesday of June is when the Virginia Pork Festival came to Emporia every year before it went defunct. Beta Sigma Phi set shop at the Virginia Pork Festival to raise revenue for its community causes. The group decided to continue the tradition following the collapse of the Virginia Pork Festival. C.D. Jarratt annually prepares the pork for selling to customers.
Beta Sigma Phi announced its new officers for the new year. Judy Powell installed Cristina Link as the new president and Jessica Jarratt as the sororities’ new vice president. Powell also assigned members to new roles for the upcoming year.
Beta Sigma Phi may seem to be hibernating for the next month. However, behind the scenes, the work on the 2022 Beta Sigma Phi Golf Tournament is already in motion. This year’s golf outing is slated for Friday, Aug. 12. The Independent-Messenger will have more tournament details as the tournament moves closer to the Aug. 12 date on the calendar.
