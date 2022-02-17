The Greensville County Eagles finished off their domination of Tri-Rivers District basketball on Tuesday night, as both girls’ and boys’ varsity teams won their respective finals to claim the district tournament championship and sweep all honors for the season.
The Lady Eagles started the night by fending off a late challenge from the Windsor Dukes to take a 54-51 win in the ladies’ final. This was the rubber match between the Eagles and Dukes in the 2021-22 season; the Dukes took the first game 50-42 on Jan. 7 back in Windsor, but the Eagles won the second game 40-37 back home on Feb. 4.
This was the 10th straight win for the Lady Eagles, with their last defeat coming in the aforementioned January game against Windsor.
In the men’s final, the Brunswick Bulldogs sought revenge for their 46-31 loss to Greensville County in Lawrenceville on Dec. 15. For three quarters, the game was a tight, defensive affair featuring many lead changes and ties, as both teams had trouble making shots and stringing together runs of offense.
The game was tied 28-28 at halftime, and the result was still in doubt until late in the fourth quarter when Greensville’s offense finally came to life with a late scoring run for which Brunswick had no answer. The Eagles held on for a 63-54 win to clinch the district title and their 11th straight victory.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams escaped close calls in the semifinal round of the district tournament to reach their respective final. The girls’ varsity Eagles trailed in the fourth quarter against Southampton on Monday night before bulldozing the Indians with a 21-4 run to take the win, 50-36.
Later that night, the boys’ varsity squad also held off Southampton in a wild, back-and-forth game that brought fans even more thrills than the Super Bowl held the previous night.
Southampton held a slim two-point lead at the end of the third quarter and seemed destined to pull the upset when the Eagles’ offense suddenly came back to life and stormed back for a 54-49 win. Both the boys and girls’ squads will enter their regional tournaments as the second seed for the Region A tournament and have earned a first-round bye. They will next play on Tuesday at home against opponents yet to be determined.
