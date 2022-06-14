On Saturday, June 18, Terrence Washington and his We Got Your Back Mentoring Team will host the first Law Enforcement and Youth Day at the Washington Park Community Center in Emporia. This event is meant to forge a positive relationship between law enforcement personnel and the youth of this community.
The event is entirely free and everyone is welcome to attend.
Six lucky guests will walk home with a new bike which will be given away. There will also be kickball, dodgeball, volleyball, cornhole, tug-of-war, and plenty of water activities to beat the summer heat.
During the event, the organizers will release doves as a symbol for the law enforcement personnel, youth, and other community members in the area who have lost their lives in the last few years due to either COVID-19 or violence.
Several organizations and companies have provided support and sponsorship for the event. These include Atlantic Union Bank of Emporia, Wal-Mart of Emporia, Boar’s Head of Jarratt, and Truist Bank of Emporia.
If you’re interested in volunteering for or donating to the event, please contact Terrence Washington at (434) 637-5519, Lakisha Rose at (434) 637-6575, or James Washington at (804) 919-8636.
