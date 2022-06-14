On Saturday, June 18, Terrence Washington and his We Got Your Back Mentoring Team will host the first Law Enforcement and Youth Day at the Washington Park Community Center in Emporia. This event is meant to forge a positive relationship between law enforcement personnel and the youth of this community. Local law enforcement played a key role in an April 23 event when Washington Park LLC and We Got Your Back Mentorship held their first Community Clean-Up Day. They cleared two whole streets and many ditches within just one hour of working as a team. Sheriff Tim Jarratt, 1st. Sgt. Finch, and Deputy. L. Branch were on hand to show the kids that they matter and that they are here to protect and serve.