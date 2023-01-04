There may not have been a crystal ball to drop, but the town of Jarratt rang in the year 2023 in style, as dozens packed into Johns Manville Clubhouse for the town's first-ever New Year's Eve Bash.
$30 per wristband brought over a dozen guests into the clubhouse for a festive night, with the proceeds from the wristband sales going toward the funding of renovations for the clubhouse. As usual, David Ridout of Unbroken Acoustics provided the entertainment.
As midnight neared, the crowd gathered around one of the party guests who held out his phone, which served as a makeshift clock which counted down to the stroke of the new year. As midnight struck, the guests blew their complimentary kazoos.
Although it's the first New Year's Eve Bash in Jarratt in recent times, the idea of holding New Year's Eve celebrations at the clubhouse is nothing new.
Originally, the clubhouse was built by Johns Manville for employees of the company's plant located on South Allen Road. The plant would later be purchased by Georgia Pacific in 1977. While the plant closed in 2013, the clubhouse stands today and still bears the name of Johns Manville.
Once upon a time, according to Jarratt mayor Melanie Wilson, Johns Manville's "Quarter Century Club" -- a club for those who had been with the company for at least 25 years -- traditionally held a New Year's Eve party at the clubhouse.
"Years ago, when the Quarter Century Club had the clubhouse, they did a New Year's Bash every year, so we're just trying to bring that back," said Wilson.
