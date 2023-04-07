From left to right: Emporia District 3 Councilman James Saunders, Carla Harris, Mayor Carolyn Carey, and City Manager William Johnson at the newly-unveiled sign for F. Woodrow Harris Boulevard in Emporia.
A small part of the map of Emporia officially changed on Thursday morning, as the city paid tribute to one of its most beloved citizens.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, Florida Avenue in Emporia officially became F. Woodrow Harris Boulevard, named in honor of the man who served with distinction for more than three decades on the Emporia City Council before unexpectedly passing away this past September.
The name change was approved by a unanimous vote of the City Council at their meeting in early February.
Shortly prior to the official unveiling, a brief ceremony was held at the Emergency Services building on West Atlantic Street. Mayor Carolyn Carey and Harris’ former colleagues on the city council were there, as well as other prominent local officials and figures, including City Manager William Johnson and new Economic Development Manager A. LaMar Hoy.
Those present recounted their memories of working alongside Mr. Harris.
“He was always there, willing to work with us, and he was a great guy with a personality and a laughter that was contagious,” said Mayor Carey. “We miss him so much.”
“His ability to work through details and get to a conclusion was unlike anyone else I’ve worked with on the council,” said Emporia District 3 Councilman James Saunders. “He was direct, but he was always friendly.”
Also attending was Emporia native and former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler, who is currently embarking on a campaign for Virginia State Senate.
“So now every time you ride down this road in Emporia…you’ll see the name ‘Woody Harrison’, and rightfully so,” said Sadler.
Johnson kicked off the ceremony with a humorous anecdote about his time working with Harris before Mayor Carey led everyone in prayer. Shortly after 11 a.m., a city of Emporia employee atop a bucket-lift ceremonially lifted the cover off of the street sign for the new F. Woodrow Harris Boulevard.
Harris’ widow, Carla, struggled to hold back tears as she watched the event unfold.
“He was the most intelligent man I’ve ever met in my entire life,” said Ms. Harris, as she addressed the audience after the unveiling. “He deserved greater things, but he was happy to do the things for this region that he did for you.”
“He loved being here and being a part of this community, and he fought with everything he had to make it a better place to live, and work, and play, and be.”
Carla also noted the appropriateness of the location which was chosen for the street to be named in Woody’s honor. On each end of the relatively short street lies an important part of Woodrow Harris’s legacy in Emporia.
“The location of this sign is perfect, because it leads down to WEVA radio where he worked as a young boy…but it also leads to the future site of Rosie’s, which he fought so hard for to represent the future of Emporia,” said Ms. Harris.
In addition to the three street signs for F. Woodrow Harris Boulevard which are now permanently affixed to stop signs at street corners, the city of Emporia also gifted Ms. Harris with her own copy of the street sign to take home as a keepsake.
