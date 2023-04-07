-

From left to right: Emporia District 3 Councilman James Saunders, Carla Harris, Mayor Carolyn Carey, and City Manager William Johnson at the newly-unveiled sign for F. Woodrow Harris Boulevard in Emporia.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

A small part of the map of Emporia officially changed on Thursday morning, as the city paid tribute to one of its most beloved citizens.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Florida Avenue in Emporia officially became F. Woodrow Harris Boulevard, named in honor of the man who served with distinction for more than three decades on the Emporia City Council before unexpectedly passing away this past September.  

