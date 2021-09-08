The pandemic inflicted damage on many Emporia businesses and the workers that kept them operating.
Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne is often asked if COVID-19 is cutting into the number of businesses operating in Emporia. They are surprised when they discover the number of companies is growing in the City.
No question, not all businesses survived the pandemic. The doors closed at The Bank by Olivia, Family Foods, and a few other sites in the municipality. During the same timeframe, many new businesses arrived. The number is in double-digits — including Starbucks and Burke’s Outlet. Hawthorne is busy on several fronts seeking to bring new businesses into the City.
“I can’t go into the details, but we are in discussions to bring businesses into the shopping center in front of Walmart to fill the empty spaces,” Hawthorne said.
Hawthorne works with several groups to entice prospective businesses to locate in Emporia. One is the Retail Strategies Group. It helped bring Starbucks, T-Mobile, and Burke’s Outlet to Emporia. City leaders are working on several projects that could lead to big dividends.
The Norwood site off of Hwy 58 is on the way to becoming what is called a Tier 4 designation. The Tier 4 status would allow the City to apply for grants to bring new industry into the City.
The Enterprise Zone is active and has a record of success on the resume. Emporia has a successful run of receiving grants designed to improve areas to make them more attractive for new businesses.
The Opportunity Fund Zone is attractive for investors.
“The Capital Gains tax is alleviated when investing in other property,” Hawthorne said. “If you leave the investment in for seven years, the money is not taxed for those years, and the earnings during that time are not taxed.”
Dodging traffic is a problem for pedestrians attempting to cross the Hwy. 58 - Wiggins Road intersection. The traffic dodging ends in October with the soon-to-be-installed crosswalk and sidewalks of the area. It’s another step to help the businesses located in that area and make it safer for those seeking to cross the roadway.
The pandemic hasn’t made life any easier for Hawthorne and other City leaders. COVID-19 brought extra grant work and assisting citizens with their job status impacted negatively by the virus.
The extra work was more than worth it for Hawthorne. More than $120,000 was distributed to 30 small businesses. Twenty-nine of the businesses are open today.
Recruiting new businesses to Emporia is trying without a pandemic. COVID-19 made recruitment more challenging. Yet, it’s happening.
Hawthorne and City leaders have several companies locked into settling in Emporia in the next few months. More are committed to calling Emporia home soon.
Stay tuned.
