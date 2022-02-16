Over the past year, Emporia struggled to deal with two pandemics — COVID-19 and youth violence. While city leaders struggle week in and week out to cope with the latter, Prince Hall Masonic Lodge no. 101 is taking action.
“With the latest events that’s going on in Emporia, with the violence, the increase in violence and everything…we just wanted to show that there is positivity out there and we need to hold onto that,” said Stanley Ray, Acting Senior Warden for Emporia Lodge 101.
The Prince Hall Lodge recently engaged in two massive charity efforts over the holiday season. Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, Emporia Lodge 101 teamed up with the Department of Social Services to deliver over 40 free Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. The following months, the lodge performed Christmas shopping for seven other families in partnership with the local Wal-Mart.
Emporia Lodge 101 isn’t finished with its charitable work for the area, as they are planning a similar group shopping event for Easter.
“Right now we are still working with the Department of Social Services. We’re going to take some young men Easter shopping for some suits,” said Ray.
Emporia Lodge 101 is also planning to establish a youth organization called Knights of Pythagoras, named after the Greek philosopher and mathematician. This organization, composed of the best and brightest youth in the area, will teach their peers how to be good citizens. According to Ray, this is in the “information-gathering stage”, although he estimates that it should be up and running by April.
“The organization already exists,” said Ray. “We just have to get permission from the Grand Lodge of Virginia to get this organized.”
According to Ray, a long-term stretch goal would be for Emporia Lodge 101 to move from its current location at 118 East Atlantic St. in Emporia to a larger space elsewhere and turn their current headquarters into a “revenue-generating” space.
Emporia Lodge 101 is the only remaining Mason organization of any kind in Emporia after Widow’s Son Lodge no. 150 — once located at the historic building on South Main Street — closed in 2019.
