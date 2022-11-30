As of Thursday, Nov. 24, a total of $500 had been added to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we continue our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.
Mitchell and English were able to raise, $3,344.93 with the help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.
The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing more than $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.
Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.
You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847. Here are the latest donations to the 2022 Christmas Happiness Fund;
$50 from Main Street United Methodist Church United Women in Faith;
$25 from Johnny and Estherine Harding;
$25 from Nancy and Douglas Barnes in memory of Gordon F. Barnes;
$25 from Nancy and Douglas Barnes in memory of Howell and Carrie Wendell;
$25 from Nancy and Douglas Barnes in memory of Gordon V., Lois, and Ronnie arnes;
$200 from Charles and Elizabeth Grigg in memory of Joan Keintz and Bette Grigg;
$100 from Mount Calvary Baptist Church Usher’s Ministry;
$50 from Mary Woodruff in memory of Cecilia Whitehead.
New: $500
Total: $1,725
Goal: $13,000
