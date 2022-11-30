-

Volunteers separate toys during the 2021 Christmas Happiness Fund Drive.

As of Thursday, Nov. 24, a total of $500 had been added to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we continue our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.

The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.

Mitchell and English were able to raise, $3,344.93 with the help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.

The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing more than $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.

Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.

You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847. Here are the latest donations to the 2022 Christmas Happiness Fund;

$50 from Main Street United Methodist Church United Women in Faith;

$25 from Johnny and Estherine Harding;

$25 from Nancy and Douglas Barnes in memory of Gordon F. Barnes;

$25 from Nancy and Douglas Barnes in memory of Howell and Carrie Wendell;

$25 from Nancy and Douglas Barnes in memory of Gordon V., Lois, and Ronnie arnes;

$200 from Charles and Elizabeth Grigg in memory of Joan Keintz and Bette Grigg;

$100 from Mount Calvary Baptist Church Usher’s Ministry;

$50 from Mary Woodruff in memory of Cecilia Whitehead.

New: $500

Total: $1,725

Goal: $13,000