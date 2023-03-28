-

Country music star Sara Evans performs during Saturday night’s concert at Greensville Elementary School.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

Last month, Tony Danza delighted the crowd at the Greensville Elementary School auditorium with old-school song and dance. This past Saturday, Emporia got a much more contemporary act in the form of country music star Sara Evans, who stopped by for the third concert of the Meherrin River Arts Council’s 2023 season.

Evans is one of the most accomplished acts in country music today, with multiple number-one hits on the country Billboard charts and numerous Grammy, CMA, and Billboard Music Award nominations. Five of her studio albums have been certified at least gold, with three reaching platinum.  

