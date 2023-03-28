Last month, Tony Danza delighted the crowd at the Greensville Elementary School auditorium with old-school song and dance. This past Saturday, Emporia got a much more contemporary act in the form of country music star Sara Evans, who stopped by for the third concert of the Meherrin River Arts Council’s 2023 season.
Evans is one of the most accomplished acts in country music today, with multiple number-one hits on the country Billboard charts and numerous Grammy, CMA, and Billboard Music Award nominations. Five of her studio albums have been certified at least gold, with three reaching platinum.
In addition, five of her singles have reached number-one on the Billboard country charts and top-40 in the overall charts, with the most recent being “A Little Bit Stronger” from her 2010 album “Stronger”.
The concert opened with a 30-minute set from local country musician Alec Edmonds from Smithfield, Va. Edmonds is currently touring the Commonwealth of Virginia and just three days after this concert, opened for Evans again for another show in Hampton, Va., a charity concert to benefit a local child and family counseling center.
After a brief intermission, Evans took the stage to play what has easily been the loudest show at the Greensville Elementary School auditorium in quite some time. She was accompanied by acoustic guitarist Ben Thompson, drummer Jim Bloodgood, pianist and backup vocalist Aaron Smith, guitarist John Shaw, backup vocalist Jazz Davis, and Evans’ own daughter Olivia, who also served as a backup vocalist.
Among the songs played by Evans during her set included some of her biggest hit singles, such as “No Place That Far”, as well as covers such as “Not Over You”, “She’s Got You”, and a cover of The Knack’s hit song “My Sharona”.
During an interlude, Evans paid special tribute to her 2003 album Restless, which is still her highest-selling studio album on record. Evans put the record together while pregnant with daughter Olivia, who served as backup vocalist during this concert.
“I was nauseous and in a bad mood,” said Evans. “But at the same time, it’s one of the most special albums.”
Evans isn’t the first major country music act to play for the Meherrin River Arts Council, not by a long shot. Some of the other country superstars to play in Emporia include Clint Black, Diamond Rio, Lee Greenwood, LeAnn Rimes, Larry Gatlin, Rodney Atkins, and the late Kenny Rogers.
The 2023 Meherrin River Arts Council season will conclude on Saturday, April 29 with American Pop, featuring the Grass Roots, the Buckinghams, and the Box Tops.
