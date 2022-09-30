The Emporia-Greensville community and the people that serve them will join in fellowship from 5 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Emporia Greensville Recreation Association Park.
Veterans Memorial Park was the site initially scheduled to host the event. Then it got really big as EPD Lt. Troy Hawkins began putting the event together. The Emporia Police Department, Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Sheriff’s Office, and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will be on hand for the community-building effort.
Tantalizing smells from the grill will permeate the air as food vendors prepare their specialties for event-goers.
The famous DJ Trans from 99.5 FM Radio is slated to push feet-tapping tunes through the speakers. Games galore will keep the youth occupied for the two-and-a-half-hour celebration of the Emporia-Greensville community.
Other groups outside of law enforcement are pitching in to help create a thrilling family-fun atmosphere for the community. The Virginia Army National Guard not only serves the community but is, at times, called to serve the entire nation. It’s only fitting it will be on hand for National Night Out. The Emporia-Greensville-based Community Health Action Team will also grace the site with stations loaded with physical activities and prizes to give away. The Greensville Emporia 4H always brings kid-friendly events to the table.
Raffles, games, and face painting are part of the evening’s slate of activities coming to the EGRA Park. The gathering is also a time of joining in fellowship with friends and meeting new friends. It will also be a time to pitch in on the community-building with the local law enforcement event known as National Night Out.
