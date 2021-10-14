It has been over a month since Hurricane Ida devastated the state of Louisiana, but countless people across the state are still suffering from the ill effects of the storm.
At least 33 have died as a direct result of Ida, while thousands have been left homeless with nowhere to go.
A thousand miles northeast of the Pelican State, the Royal Baptist Church in Emporia, led by Pastor Joshua Williams and Reverend Beverly Walker, is doing whatever it can to ease the suffering. For over a month, the church has sent donations in the form of both supplies and money to the victims of Ida.
“We started right after the hurricane, and started trying to figure out ways that we could assist people who were in need,” said Williams. “We’ve always tried to make sure that we help people that are in need, so we’ve tried to have our hand in things like this locally.”
Since the United States is still in the midst of a pandemic which has struck the Deep South particularly hard, the Royal Baptist Church has focused especially on donating masks, hand sanitizer, and other toiletries that victims may not have access to.
Williams, who started with Royal Baptist Church in January 2020, is a busy man. In addition to his duties as pastor, he also coaches a football team in Petersburg — 40 miles north.
But for Williams, this is not only a mission of mercy, but a personal crusade. Williams hails from New Orleans, one of the cities hardest-hit by the storm, and Ida did not leave his family untouched.
Williams’ sister lost her home in the hurricane, along with some of his close friends.
“With me being from Louisiana myself, it was something that was near and dear to my heart for us to do.” said Williams.
Royal Baptist Church is holding an in-person donation pick-up on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m., at its location at 106 West Atlantic St. in Emporia.
Readers are encouraged to donate toiletries and other sanitary supplies to families in the impacted areas, as well as packing tape and scissors to package everything.
For more information, contact Rev. Beverly Walker at (571) 246-6028.
“We ask that people continue to pray for those families that are there and are still recovering, and we just want to say to Greensville County, thank you for supporting us in this effort,” said Williams.
