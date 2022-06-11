It was a piece of good news Tuesday for those enjoying fishing in Emporia. City Manager William Johnson said the Wiggins public boat ramp is again open to the public following a six-month waiting period.
The construction of the water treatment plant forced the Wiggins public boat ramp to close on Nov. 1. The shutting down of the site access for boaters was unpopular with many that frequently used the ramp to put their boats in the water.
The Meherrin River was available using the boat ramp under the Meherrin River Bridge on South Main St. or the Emporia Greensville Recreation Association Park during the Wiggins ramp closing, but anglers complained it wasn’t feasible for a boat one could use to fish.
The water treatment plant work is an effort to reduce the complaints of brown water coming from the city water supply. Johnson said the project leading to another closing of the Wiggins ramp could come up again. For now, the Wiggins ramp is an available option for those seeking to but their watercraft into the water.
