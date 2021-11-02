The Tri-Rivers District leading Greensville County Eagles remain unbeaten in Tri-Rivers District play following Friday’s 58-20 win at Franklin.
On Friday the Eagles will honor their eight senior football players before the 7 p.m. kick off against visiting Brunswick at the Eagle’s Nest. Greensville lost its first two games of the season in non-district action against Nottoway and Thomas Jefferson, but has rebounded with five consecutive victories as it looks to repeat as District champions.
Greensville is 5-0 in Tri-Rivers District play, 5-2 overall.
