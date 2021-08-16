During last Monday’s meeting, the Greensville County School Board hosted representatives from Charlottesville-based VMDO Architects to review its feasibility study for the renovation or replacement of Greensville County High School. The study produced four site options for an upgraded high school facility.
VMDO Principal Kelly Callahan led the presentation. She said VMDO reviewed the study conducted by Greensville County Public Schools in 2016, which concluded that the high school was in need of a major renovation to bring the current building up to code and provide a “modern educational environment consisted with Wyatt Middle School and Greensville Elementary School.” Callahan briefly reviewed each of the site options for the high school, citing the pros and cons of each project.
The first option calls for a complete renovation of the current facilities and grounds of the current high school. Callahan said this project would retain some of the current assets of the GCHS facility, as well as the civic sentiment of the long-standing high school. However this option would feature the longest construction process and would be the most disruptive to existing operations. It is also the least likely to reduce operational energy costs.
The second option presented calls for the construction of a brand new high school on the existing site of GCHS. This project presents the opportunity to create a new, high performance building and transformative learning spaces, and also offers the lowest first-cost construction option. Constructing a new facility on the existing site would, however, be the most disruptive to existing site amenities.
Options 3A and 3B both call for the construction of a new high school on a new site. The first site would be just off of Rt. 301, near Greensville Elementary School on North Main Street within the City of Emporia. The second would be a site on Sussex Drive in Greensville County, near the Emporia Country Club.
Both of the projects on new sites would require the purchase of property, which would increase first-cost options. However, building on a new site offers a blank slate on which to create brand new, state-of-the-art facilities, as well as the opportunity for future growth and expansion on site. These options would also allow for the shortest design and construction time, with no interruption to existing operations.
VMDO conducted a survey to gather feedback on what members of the community would like to see out of a new GCHS development. The 75 survey respondents included GCHS employees, staff, alumni and students, as well as family members and volunteers. The survey showed that staff and student well being was the highest priority amongst those surveyed, followed by career exploration, then a County and City sense of pride.
The survey also found that respondents believe outdoor learning and athletic fields are the two greatest needs for exterior space improvements in a new or renovated high school. Classrooms and mechanical/plumbing systems were the greatest interior improvements noted in the survey.
Total project costs range from $88.8 million for the new facility on the current GCHS site, to $92.4 million for the new school on Sussex Drive.
Callahan said that along with the obvious benefits of a much-needed new high school facility, an investment of this size would bring lasting benefits to the entire Emporia-Greensville community. The project would have a life expectancy of more than 50 years. An energy efficient facility would significantly reduce operational costs for GCHS. A new facility would improve the quality of life for students and citizens alike. Lastly, a new high school would help attract and retain students, as well as new faculty and staff for GCPS.
