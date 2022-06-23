City of Emporia leaders found their contractor for the proposed Water & Sewer Improvement projects on North Main St. It will be more costly than initially anticipated.
The Emporia City Council approved a $1.98 million bid from Bridgeman Civil, Inc. to complete the work for the project. The city initially budgeted $1.5 million for the project but couldn’t find any takers at that price.
“This is the third time this has been bidder out,” Emporia City Manager William Johnson said. “The first time it came back at roughly $2.5 million so we broke the projects down and did them individually. Each one came in at $1.9 million. Hopefully we can save about $200,000 on the VDOT revenue sharing bonds for part of the paving on North Main St.”
Emporia Director of Public Services Melvin Prince said approximately $984,000 of American Rescue Plan funding could be used to fund part of the project. Bridgeman Civil, Inc. will have 240 days to complete the work once the contract is signed.
