Even in the uncertainty of the current economic climate — where inflation is rampant, supply chains are stretched, and the pandemic has not gone away — it is possible for small businesses to thrive. One such business is East Coast Buildings in Emporia, run by 70-year-old Mike Boucher.
Boucher came out of retirement 10 years ago to take over the business.
“I felt like I was too young to sit at home and I couldn’t find somebody to go fishing with every day,” said Boucher. “And so I wanted to continue to do some kind of work, and this was just ideal.”
Today, ECB is seeing some of its strongest business ever and can barely keep up with demand.
When COVID-19 took hold in early 2020 and forced millions of Americans into quarantine, many of those with little to do focused on home improvement projects such as expanding their homes with carports and sheds. East Coast Buildings were one of the small businesses perfectly prepared to fill that niche.
“In March-April of 2020…we had approximately 70 buildings on the lot and we quickly, within a couple of months, sold all those buildings,” said Boucher.
While ECB keeps some buildings on its lot which are available to purchase right away, the majority of the buildings are custom-ordered and built off-site. According to Boucher, it normally takes four to five weeks for a custom order to be fulfilled and delivered.
Business has increased over the past year and a half, but supply-chain issues and price increases for materials have made it more difficult for Boucher to keep up with demand. East Coast Buildings imports its stock from two companies: Cedar Lane Storage Buildings (based in Nathalie) and Carolina Carports.
According to its website, Carolina Carports is experiencing such a high backlog of orders that it has stopped any orders from New York, New Jersey, or Illinois to focus on its “core states”.
In addition to its location in Emporia (behind the Hardees on West Atlantic Street), East Coast Buildings also has locations in Carrollton and Courtland.
