Pastors Javon and Linda Thomas wanted a ministry much different than the typical setting of a brick and mortar building filled with a congregation on Sunday mornings.
In 2013 they came up with an idea of a local ministry of action. By 2014 the ministry was off and running under the banner Thomas Family Boots on the Ground. It started inside the Emporia City limits in an area known as 8-mile near Exit 8 on Interstate 95. Linda went into a convenience store to get a drink after church. It was Palm Sunday in 2013.
“When I went in, I learned stuff that I’d never seen, and I’ve lived in Emporia all my life,” she said. “I never knew the hunger of so many children in our community. When we first went in there, a teenage girl who should have been concerned with the prom approached us. She asked if we could get her a mattress because she was tired of sleeping on the floor.”
The Thomas Family Boots on the Ground ministry partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Emporia-Greensville, helped with basketball tournaments for youth, and created an Outreach Sunday School program. Community member Nicole Hawkins played a crucial role in working with the youth of the 8-mile community.
The work of Thomas Family Boots on the Ground did not go unnoticed. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church donated a van to the ministry in 2015.
Thomas Family Boots on Ground spread its reach to serve the youth on Carroll St. in the City. Linda described the move as the second missionary trip for the ministry. The second missionary trip allowed the Thomas’ group to serve more children.
Thomas Family Boots on the Ground partnered with Rev. Muriel Artis and her husband Rev. Bruce Artis of House of Refuge Ministries to bring the Nehemiah Community Outreach to the Brookridge Apartments in 2018. The Nehemiah Outreach is a free children’s books giveaway to teach reading skills to youth and assist parents in helping their children develop the literacy skills to prepare the kids for the upper grades.
Thomas Family Boots on the Ground took its ministry to Reese Village Apartments and other areas of the City.
Many organizations give away book bags and school supplies for children before a new school year begins. The Boots on the Ground identified another need. It gives away personal hygiene bags filled with deodorant, toothpaste, and other hygiene essentials. Last year during the pandemic, masks were added to the individual hygiene bags.
Linda said the decision to go to sites is not decided by her or her husband.
“We let God show us the need,” she said. “We recognize a person having a need, and we meet that need. We tell them it’s from God. We want them to see that and give him the glory.”
Not every project turns out as the Thomas duo expects. In 2018 it moved into Greensville County to work a Summer Feeding program in the Scottsdale Trailer Park Community off of Rt. 58.
Every day gunshots were heard. Law enforcement investigated the daily gunfire but could not determine the individual or individuals responsible for the shots. Javon decided the time was right to pull the plug.
“In between the children coming, the gunshots took place, he said. “We didn’t want on our conscience that a child coming gets killed by a bullet.”
Citizens needing financial assistance have been helped by Thomas Family Boots on the Ground in the past. That type of assistance is not always possible. Linda and Javon said their service in assisting individuals is sometimes all about prayer.
Every year Thomas Family Boots on the Ground partners with church and community leaders during Easter season. In April, WEVA Radio hosted a Good Friday Easter Program, airing more than 30 inspirational messages recorded by community leaders. The program was a successful endeavor.
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Thomas Family Boots on the Ground Ministry is sponsoring a Women’s Prayer/Praise Unity March. Apostle Pastor Shirley Brown from The St. Matthews 25th Church is scheduled to deliver the Women’s Unit Fellowship address at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The Women’s Unity March starts on the campus of the former Emporia Elementary School at 11:45 a.m. Those unable to march are asked to gather across the street at the Emporia Post Office parking lot or meet the participants at the pavilion at the park.
Thomas Family Boots on the Ground is in its eighth year of serving the citizens Emporia-Greensville. Its dedication to action is defined by the Boots on the Ground moniker.
