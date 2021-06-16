Workers gazing out of their office windows in the North Main St. area of Emporia sometimes catch a glance of youth running through the neighborhood. Who are these kids, and what are they doing? The teens are members of the East End Boxing Team South.
Individually they have different stories, but collectively they are one. Members of East End Boxing South hold each other accountable for their schoolwork, training, and doing the right thing.
It all started seven years ago when S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness owner Gene Porter initiated a football and boxing camp for youth. Jordan Crutchfield wasn’t a fan of boxing, but he joined the camp and is now the “older brother” figure for the boxing team.
“I found out I was gifted in the sport and started pursuing it,” he said. “I made it my new dream. I want people to know it’s OK to be different and pursue your own dreams and not those of someone else.”
Crutchfield, 16, gets his first taste of competition on June 19 in Newport News in the Gladiator Boxing Juneteenth Classic. Joining Crutchfield in the amateur event is 15-year-old Saiyhom (Nick) Knightnor. Unlike Crutchfield, Knightnor came to Porter as a fan of boxing.
Approximately nine months ago, Knightnor was sitting around the house with nothing to do. He decided to give the East End Boxing South Program a go. It’s worked out well for the rising Greensville County High School junior.
The structured program is work, but it’s work Knightnor finds relaxing. It’s not the type of regimen most people use to relax.
“On a typical day, I’ll come in here and do 150 push-ups, 150 squats, and 300 sit-ups,” he said. “After that, I’ll run 2, 3, or 4 miles, come back to the gym, and punch the bag for four or five rounds.”
Porter said top-flight sparring partners of Knightnor describe him as a natural at the sport. Knightnor and Crutchfield are excited about getting their amateur boxing careers underway. The duo represents two pieces of the East End Boxing Team South brotherhood. The team includes Ethan Parker, Zaviyon (Big Z) Perry, and Nelson Cribb.
The East End Boxing South members all sign contracts to keep their grades in good order. Drugs are prohibited, and the teammates are careful of what they post on Facebook and other social media.
“They’re all brothers,” Porter said. “They call each other and check on each other. They are one team. You have different personalities, but they are still a team. If one gets in trouble, they all get in trouble.”
Porter’s plan is working. The team members are young and still make mistakes, but they are few and far between. The holding each other accountable aspect of the program is working wonders for the members.
Crutchfield is thankful Porter brought the boxing program to Emporia. Sure, he loves the boxing aspect of East End Boxing South, but it’s the overall life lessons Porter is imparting on the youth he admires.
“He’s doing big things and different things,” Crutchfield said. “He brought boxing to Emporia, and I’m glad he started it. The program gives a sport to pursue, but the lessons taught give us a better chance to make it in life.”
Club members work on boxing and training Monday through Wednesday. On Thursdays, a professional counselor comes into the gym to run the “Dress for Success” portion of the boxing program. In addition, the students go through outreach therapy to cope with everyday issues faced by youth today.
Saturdays are reserved for trips to the East End Boxing Club in Henrico. The Emporia-Greensville youth get the opportunity to work out with members of the club’s home base site.
Not all members are headed for a career in boxing. Perry is what Porter describes as the Wall Street wonder.
“He’s only 14, but he is more intelligent than his years,” Porter said. “He’s into finance. He reads and watches the stock market. He’s the guy that if he got into boxing would be the financial money manager.”
Perry said he joined the club to improve himself mentally and physically as a person. Sure, he works out intending to develop his upper-body strength and getting into better overall shape, but he has other interests as well.
On the spur of the moment, Perry successfully urged Porter to take him out to the Community Youth Center Limited on Halifax St. so he could draw up plans to improve the site. Perry came back to the gym with a drawing containing a skateboard park, basketball courts, and a paintball area. Perry is entirely in on the East End Boxing South program. Boxing is great, but it’s not the top priority.
“We try to make sure all of our academic work is completed before we get here,” Perry said. “We all put education first.”
Nelson Cribb is a newcomer to the program beginning his fourth week. So far, his time is spent getting in shape to move into the boxing portions of the agenda. After three weeks at Strong Temple, those sore muscles are beginning to disappear as he gets into better shape.
“My body was really struggling at first,” Cribb said. “It’s going well now. I’m trying to lose the weight so I can get into the real stuff. I’m going to get there soon. I just have to keep working hard.”
Cribb wants to become a professional boxer, but he said he still has some work to do on his mother before he is allowed to step in the ring.
“Mom doesn’t want me to get hit,” he said with a chuckle.
One of the youngest members of the East End Boxing South squad is 13-year old Ethan Parker. Porter said Parker is helpful for others due to his knowledge and structure of the sport.
Porter has his moments of input at times. Sometimes he backs off and tells the kids it is their team and their job to hold each other accountable.
Porter was not there to hold their hands as they sought assistance from the community. When the kids needed equipment, they went to EPD Chief Rick Pinksaw and asked him if he would help them. As a result, the police chief and his wife, Missy, donated the money needed to fill a need for East End Boxing South.
The boxing aspect of East End Boxing South is excellent. However, that aspect is not the program’s top mission. The life lessons and accountability the kids gain through the program make it such a vital need in Emporia.
“The most important investment we can make is in our youth,” Porter said. “After all, we’re all going to be to be dead and gone, and by investing in them, we are investing in the future.”
Editor's Note: For more information about the 407 South Halifax Street, Emporia boxing program call S.T.R.O.N.G Fitness at (804) 704-4787.
