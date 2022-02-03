Concerned citizens from across the county and beyond flocked to Golden Leaf Commons for the second “Community in Action” meeting last week morning for a joint effort by agencies from both Greensville County and the City of Emporia to address the ever-growing issue of youth violence in the area.
“Back in early December, I got a call from [Greensville County Public Schools Division Superintendent] Dr. [Kelvin] Edwards to let me know about an accident at one of the schools,” said Emporia City Manager William Johnson. “And he said, ‘Doc, we have to do something.’”
To underscore the urgency of the meeting, one citizen who has roots in Emporia drove more than an hour from his current home of Chesterfield just to be there.
This was a follow-up to an earlier meeting held on Jan. 7, which was presided over by Apostle Ron Washington. At last week’s meeting, Washington could not be present in person, but did participate by Zoom.
The facilitator for the meeting was Derius D. Swinton, founder and CEO of the Richmond-based consulting agency The SOAR Group. Swinton has three decades of experience as a facilitator at both the local and international level, and previously worked under former Virginia governor Douglas Wilder.
At the meeting, everyone who was present split into four working groups, each of which would serve a vital “target area”. These were mentoring, substance abuse/mental health, family engagement, and career development.
There was some debate over whether these four groups were enough to cover all of the issues facing youth in the area. Local legend and former Green Bay Packer Willie Gillus, who was present at the meeting, suggested that recreation also be a topic of discussion. Swinton stressed that any plans developed at the meeting were flexible.
Regardless, everyone agreed on the urgency for swift and decisive action.
“We talk a lot of talk,” said Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw. “We’ve talked a lot of talking in the past. It’s time for action. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work and start getting work done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.