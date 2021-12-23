Emporia/Greensville County’s Family Violence/Sexual Assault Unit recently held an open house for its brand-new office building on Hicksford Avenue in Emporia.
The FVSAU began operations in 1986, as Nancy Turner — who is still with the organization today as executive director — began raising awareness of family and domestic violence issues in the community. Around this time, she and a few volunteers formed the FVSAU with assistance from Woodrow Harris of the 6th District Court Service Unit.
Today, the FVSAU consists of eight full-time employees, three part-time employees, and “numerous” volunteers.
Prior to the move, the FVSAU were confined to two small offices in a building on South Main Street in Emporia, not far from Logan’s Diner. The unit began moving into its brand-new building this October, but only officially showed the building off to the public at the open house event.
“It’s just amazing that everybody has their own office, based upon where we came from back when I first started,” said FVSAU member Marva Jo Dunn.
Arguably the most important area of the new headquarters is the “safe haven” room, a safe space for victims and the children of victims to take shelter from their current situation.
The new building also contains a conference room, a “self-care cafe”, and offices for each of the permanent staff — a far cry from the cramped space on South Main Street.
Two rooms of the brand-new headquarters have been put aside for donations, which range from non-perishable food items to toys and games to clothing.
“We got so we were having to turn down a lot of donations because we didn’t know where to put them,” said Tiffany Slagle, account specialist for FVSAU. “We finally have space for donations now.”
FVSAU’s operations extend beyond the new Hicksford Avenue building. There is also the FVSAU Child Advocacy Center, formed in 2016 to victims of child abuse. The CAC, directed by Katherine Turner, is headquartered just above the Commonwealth Attorney’s office on South Main Street.
