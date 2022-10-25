October is a “scary” month for more than one reason. Aside from being the month of Halloween, it is also when Domestic Violence Awareness Month is observed. While Emporia’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU) works all year long, the importance of its mission to serve victims of abuse is given new meaning this month.
In remembrance of all local victims of domestic and sexual violence, and as part of its month-long observation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the FVSAU held a candlelight vigil at Main Street United Methodist Church on Tuesday night.
This is the second such vigil organized by the FVSAU within a week, after a similar event in Brunswick County on Thursday, Oct. 13.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute in the United States are physically abused by an intimate partner, which equates to more than 10 million people per year. In addition, one in five women and one in 71 men in the United States has been raped in their lifetime.
In Virginia, according to the most recent available statistics, 33.6% of Virginia women and 28.6% of Virginia men experience intimate partner violence or stalking in their lifetimes. In 2020, more than 30% of all violent crimes in Virginia, as well as 61% of abductions, were performed by an intimate partner.
But as Katie Turner explained early on during the event, the impact of domestic violence is not strictly limited to romantic partners. Turner, the director of the FVSAU Child Advocacy Center, discussed the impact of “adverse childhood experiences” such as physical or sexual abuse, neglect, or simply witnessing violence second-hand.
“There was a study that was conducted by Kaiser Permanente. And basically what they determined is…that [victims of child abuse] were more likely to have poor health outcomes,” said Turner. These outcomes include cancer, heart disease, and chronic depression.
During the vigil, FVSAU member Wanda Covington presented the survivor impact story of fellow member Cheryl Mayle, who has been part of the FVSAU for 22 years.
Mayle spent her childhood under the care of a mother who was, in her words, “an alcoholic who jumped from one abusive relationship to another her entire life.” Throughout her childhood, Mayle witnessed years upon years of familial infighting, parties, and drug abuse, and the lack of a decent family structure took its toll on her.
“I cannot recall one day throughout my childhood that she was a little bit sober, or kind,” wrote Mayle. “I still longed for and prayed that one day she would become the mother I so desperately needed. That never happened.”
Later during the vigil, a video presentation featured the names of several individuals from Southside Virginia who died as a result of family or sexual violence over the FVSAU’s lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.