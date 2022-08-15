Sometimes, one minor decision is all it takes to make a major change in your life. Just a year and a half ago, Desiree Whitehead was working at a Hardees in Emporia. Today, she serves as Corporal at Southside Regional Jail, one of those tasked with keeping the facility’s roughly 200 inmates in line.
Earlier this week, Southside Regional Jail named Whitehead its Employee of the Quarter for 1st quarter 2022, for demonstrating “hard work, loyalty, and dedication” in the line of duty.
Prior to her previous job at Hardees, Whitehead graduated from Bryant and Stratton College in Chesterfield with a degree in human and social services.
“I had seen them advertise a job employment and stuff,” said Whitehead. “I decided to take a different route and apply myself here.”
For Whitehead and the rest of the staff, each day at the jail is routine, which is good, because anything else would be a crisis.
“We do rounds twice an hour, check on inmates, make sure they’re in compliance,” said Whitehead. “Then a supervisor does security checks...throughout the whole jail in different pods and stuff. And then [the inmates] get fed. They go to rec. They go to the library.”
“My job duty as a corporal is to make sure the officers perform their duties and make sure that everybody is working together as a team, putting forward effort to get the job done...Because, at the end of the day, we all have to pitch in to get the job done.”
For Whitehead, the most fulfilling part of the job is communicating directly with the inmates and hearing what they have to say.
“Just because you’re in jail, it is not the ending of your time,” said Whitehead. “You have to do your time while you’re here and become respectful...show fairness towards everybody.
Whitehead has also recently graduated from the Crater Criminal Justice Training Academy’s 103rd Basic Jailer Academy class, being honored with the role of Class President. While she has considered moving up in law enforcement, she is content for now with her current role at Southside Regional Jail.
“I’ve thought about becoming a police officer or going to the sheriff’s office,” said Whitehead. “And when it’s my time to make a change...or to move up in my career, that’s when I make that move, but as of right now, I feel comfortable working in the jail environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.