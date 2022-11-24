Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne’s implementation of the Shop Local Gift Card Match Program boosted local small businesses last year. On Tuesday, Hawthorne successfully pitched for the program’s return in December.
“We’ve received numerous requests from citizens and businesses due to the success of the program last year,” Hawthorne said. “They would like to see it repeated.”
Participants purchase $10 gift cards for qualifying local city businesses. The card’s value is matched through American Rescue Plan Act funding doubling its worth. Citizens can buy up to five gift cards, turning the $50 value into $100. Hawthorne seeks to start the program as early as Dec. 5 and run it through March 31.
Qualifying business participants are described as locally owned, for-profit, non-franchise, not associated with national or interstate branding, retail, restaurant, and service-based in the City of Emporia. Medical, behavioral health, and home occupation-operated businesses are not eligible to participate. The program is not done online. It’s all cash.
Last year the Gift Card Match program went through two rounds. Thirty-five businesses participated in the first round. The number of companies participating in the second round rose above 40. Hawthorne hopes the program will only need one round this year. If necessary, the City Council will have the option to reopen the qualifications for people to purchase more than five cards if there need to be more people participating in the program.
Look for more details from Hawthorne’s office once this year’s Gift Card Match program dates are finalized.
