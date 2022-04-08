For five days, devout Christians filed into the auditorium at Greensville Elementary School as Encounter Revival Ministries brought its brand of spiritual renewal to the Emporia-Greensville area.
The final night of services in Emporia on Friday, as all the others, drew dozens to the auditorium at GES, and those who attended were highly involved throughout the night, singing along with the Encounter choir.
According to Encounter’s website, the organization was founded in 1992 in Charlotte, N.C. by Andy Parlin, “out of a burden for the discipleship of young people and the need for spiritual renewal among believers.” The Encounter team, mostly consisting of college-aged adults who have taken a one-year sabbatical to share the Gospel, have spent months traveling across America and have already reached New York, Ohio, and Michigan on their journey.
Mark Hopkins, who was a member of the Encounter team from 1997-98 and is currently the group’s road ministry director, served as keynote speaker for the week. But it was Rick Ragan, pastor at Forest Hill Baptist Church in Skippers, who convinced Encounter to come to Emporia in the first place, after a lengthy meeting back in August.
“The response has been wonderful,” said Hopkins. “The people have been super receptive...hungry for God’s word...very encouraging. And we’re excited about what God’s doing here in this area.”
The numbers seem to support this. Near the end of Friday’s service, it was announced that as many as 14 attendees professed their love and devotion for Jesus Christ over the week, many of whom were children.
“I am so thankful for the pastors we’ve met,” said Hopkins near the end of Friday’s service. “There were pastors in this room who had a vision for what other people couldn’t see. Well, now you’ve gotten a taste of it.”
In addition to the nightly services, Encounter also went to all four schools in the Greensville County Public School system and held six public assemblies on suicide prevention during the week. Hopkins estimates that their message reached roughly 1,600 students.
After its successful week in Emporia, the Encounter Revival road show headed back to its home base in Harrisburg, Pa. for a one-day engagement on April 3.
