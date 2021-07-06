The celebration of the Greensville County Training School’s addition to the Civil Rights in Education Trail is quite an accomplishment. It was only a few years ago the Emporia City Council voted to demolish the structure.
On June 26, a ceremony highlighted the addition of the Greensville County Training School to the Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail.
GCTS History
Former Sears President Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington spearheaded the construction of the Rosenwald Schools to educate African-American children. More than 5,000 Rosenwald schools were built for that purpose between 1917 and 1932. The GCTS history runs deeper.
On Sept. 29, 1900, Edward Westwood Wyatt became the principal of a three-room school to educate African-American children in Emporia-Greensville. Wyatt accounted for one of three educators for the students. The current Ruffin Street site housed a four-room building in January of 1913 under Greensville County Training School.
The school has a rich history that began more than 100 years ago. Between 1912-13 the training school functioned as the center of the African-American community.
The school was located in the middle of the African-American commercial district. In addition, the school generated venues that provided lunch and snacks to students and boarding to teachers and students commuting to the school from the surrounding community.
Parents pooled their resources to provide transportation until 1933, when two county parents purchased school buses.
The school also housed activities such as the local NAACP meetings, 4-H club, theater productions, and sports activities.
The school provided education to more than 5,000 African-American students from its opening in 1929 until it closed in 1978 as part of school consolidation.
Wyatt’s granddaughter Cornelia Owens-Goode is appreciative of the CUPTS’ efforts to save her grandfather’s legacy.
“If you want to go fast, go alone,” Goode said. “If you want to go far, go together. It’s truly a representation of the tireless work of the CUPTS to preserve GCTS, and the collaborative efforts of Virginia Crossroads, and the culmination of the GCTS site addition to the Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail.”
The addition of GCTS to the Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail almost didn’t happen. In August of 2015, the Emporia City Council deemed the structure unsafe and allocated $80,000 to bring it down. The Independent-Messenger reported the story, and it caught the group’s attention that formed 15 years earlier to save the site.
McKinley Jordan of CUPTS brought Marva Dunn into the fold, and the decision paid dividends.
“My mother went to that school, and I used to hear her talk about how she walked from Liberty Road over to the Training School trying to get her high school diploma,” Dunn said. “When I saw that article in the paper, it was like my mother was speaking to me. So, I ended up at City Council.”
In November of 2015, Dunn presented a plan of creating a Memory Garden at the site and asked the City Council for six months to show the group’s progress. She got more than she asked for. Councilman Jay Ewing requested a year for CUPTS.
“Without the extension, the task for Citizens United could be more difficult,” he said. “So, for me personally, I’m in favor of allowing them a 12-month extension as of tonight.”
Ewing’s proposed extension passed unanimously. In December of 2015, Dunn approached Tyler King of Storefront for Community Design of Richmond to help with a lead on the Rosenwald School Memorial Garden project. King referred the project to M.O.B. (Middle Of Broad St.), a group of students from Virginia Commonwealth University, to lead the project.
V.C.U. Professor Camden Whitehead and 11 students came to the site in March of 2016 to do some cleanup work. Whitehead said M.O.B. has worked on several community projects in the Richmond area.
In December of 2018, the Emporia City Council voted to rescind the order to demolish the structure.
In October of 2019, the CUTPS received a $70,000 matching grant from the Virginia General Assembly for renovation work at the Ruffin St. site. Virginia House Delegate Roslyn Tyler, 75th, presented the check to the group.
Unfortunately, red tape slowed the process of CUPTS receiving the funds. The pandemic also slowed the pace of the revitalization project.
With the time frame for the grant funding expiring, State Historic Preservation Officer Julie V. Langan reached out to CUPTS. She said she would see what she could do to get the financing to CUPTS but could not make any promises. Langan worked with Dunn and got the grant approved, and more importantly, it is a $70,000 grant that does not require a match in funding.
“We would have never received the funding without her help,” Dunn said. “I really appreciate everything she did for us.”
Langan was on hand to distribute the check to Jordan and Dunn following the June 26 ceremony.
Emporia Community and Economic Development Director Beverly Hawthorne is ecstatic about the GCTS addition to the more than 40-site Civil Rights in Education Trail. She said it is one of the few sites on the trail that continues to grow.
“It’s on the historic register,” she said. “It served to educate people who were not offered public education otherwise. It was part of the Rosenwald system, and now it’s part of the Civil Rights in Education Trail. You need to understand that this is bigger than you think it is.”
The newly hired Superintendent of Greensville County Public Schools, Dr. Kelvin Edwards, understands the impact GCTS played in educating African-American students.
“The research states that the community contributed over $5,000 for the initial construction of the building right here in Greensville County,” he said. “What a faith they had to set this forward. They must have known that the great equalizer is education, even before Horace Mann said it. The need for quality education continues for African-American students today. When you talk about the vision of Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, it is still alive and well today in Greensville County.”
