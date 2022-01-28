COVID-19 home test kits are in demand. What transpired last Wednesday morning proved that fact with volunteers distributing a total of 240 COVID-19 test kits in 20 minutes at the new Emergency Services facility in Emporia.
Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae said four volunteers distributed two test kits per vehicle. One hundred twenty cars rolled through the site gobbling up the 240 test kits. A long line of vehicles fell short of receiving the kits. They were given information on the later postponed Friday testing event in Emporia. Other information provided to the people unable to receive test kits Wednesday included news of the recently launched federal website to order the home test kits. They also received information on battling the virus.
“This event was possible because of a partnership including Delegate Otto Wachsmann, Steven Crim, Virginia Department of Health, Crater Health District, City of Emporia, Greensville County, Emporia Police Department, and Greensville County Sheriff’s Department,” Rae said.
Rae reached out to Wachsmann, 75th District, to find more COVID-19 home test kits. The first-year state house member connected with Crim of am LLC., who provided 120 test kits for the event. The Leesburg-based am company is one of the leading providers of K-12 community health solutions companies for COVID-19 mitigation. Crater Health District provided the other half of the kits for citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.