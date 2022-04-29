The residents of a 400 block Brunswick Ave. home in Emporia got a nasty surprise on the night of Tuesday, April 26. During a particularly violent thunderstorm which swept across Virginia, a large tree snapped and gave way, breaking a power line and cutting off electricity to hundreds of residents in the community.
The owners were lucky in this regard. Had the wind been blowing in another direction, a large chunk of the house may have been crushed under the weight of the tree.
“We’re still not sure exactly everybody that’s affected,” said Brian Petty, a building inspector for the City of Emporia. “Mostly Dominion customers were affected by this. We’ve seen very few Mecklenburg customers affected.”
On Wednesday morning, a cleanup crew from the building contractor agency Slate and Spivey spent hours removing the debris from the front yard, which was secured with yellow tape reading “FIRE LINE —DO NOT CROSS.”
According to Petty, the city is “still doing assessments” of how many were affected by power outages in Emporia.
The disturbances briefly took down the primary non-emergency phone lines at the Emporia Police Department, although the 911 system still worked. As of Wednesday morning, those lines have been restored to service.
Aside from that, according to Chief Ricky Pinksaw, operations at the Police Department carried on mostly as normal thanks to the efforts of the department’s communications staff.
As of Wednesday morning, neither Dominion nor Mecklenburg are reporting any outages in Emporia or Greensville County. However, according to one Facebook user, residents of The Town of Jarratt who receive their Internet service through Telpage also lost access for a time.
