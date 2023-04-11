One of Emporia’s finest is hanging up his uniform.
On Saturday, April 1, Captain David Shidell of the Emporia Police Department officially retired from police duty after a quarter-century of service across the commonwealth of Virginia, the bulk of which was spent in Emporia.
The day before, the Emporia Police Department held a retirement party in Shidell’s honor, complete with cake. Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw awarded Cpt. Shidell with a ceremonial plaque honoring his 24 years of service with the EPD.
“25 years in policing. If you’ve done it, you’d know what it’s about,” said Chief Pinksaw. “It goes by quick, but you’ve done a career. And if you do this job correctly, there’s no more noble profession out there.”
Among the most important aspects of Shidell’s service with the Emporia Police Department was his time spent as CALEA Accreditations Officer, as the EPD successfully attempted in 2018 to achieve official accreditation in Law Enforcement from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
A year ago, Cpt. Shidell helped the EPD earn a second CALEA accreditation for Communications.
Cpt. Shidell jointed the Emporia Police Department in April 1999 and served with the department for 24 years, eventually advancing to the rank of Captain in December 2018. Prior to coming to Emporia, Cpt. Shidell served as an officer in the town of Waverly.
