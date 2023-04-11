-

Retired Captain David Shidell (left) and Chief Ricky Pinksaw (right) of the Emporia Police Department celebrating Shidell’s retirement on Friday, March 31.

One of Emporia’s finest is hanging up his uniform.

On Saturday, April 1, Captain David Shidell of the Emporia Police Department officially retired from police duty after a quarter-century of service across the commonwealth of Virginia, the bulk of which was spent in Emporia.

Recommended for you