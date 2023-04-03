- (copy)

Former Greensville County School Board member Rhonda Jones-Gilliam pictured during a meeting in 2019.

 Tina Dickens/Independent-Messenger

The Greensville County School Board has a vacancy to fill as one of its four members, Belfield District representative and practicing attorney Rhonda Jones-Gilliam, has resigned after accepting another job.

Jones-Gilliam was first elected to the Greensville County School board in 2011 and has held onto her seat through every subsequent re-election until this past month. Prior to this, she served as president of the Boys & Girls Club of Emporia-Greensville from 1999 to 2003 and served as Greensville County’s representative on the board of Southside Virginia Community College for a time.

