The Greensville County School Board has a vacancy to fill as one of its four members, Belfield District representative and practicing attorney Rhonda Jones-Gilliam, has resigned after accepting another job.
Jones-Gilliam was first elected to the Greensville County School board in 2011 and has held onto her seat through every subsequent re-election until this past month. Prior to this, she served as president of the Boys & Girls Club of Emporia-Greensville from 1999 to 2003 and served as Greensville County’s representative on the board of Southside Virginia Community College for a time.
Jones-Gilliam’s last school board meeting took place Tuesday, Feb. 13. Her current term on the board was set to expire at the end of this year.
“I greatly enjoyed the cooperative experience in serving with the school board during my term, and I’m thankful for your help and kindness along the way,” Ms. Jones-Gilliam wrote in her resignation letter, which was read aloud by school board chair Jason Rook. “I’m honored to have worked in the capacity of improving the schools for our students and I’m grateful for your understanding.”
“I’d just like to say she will be greatly missed in this role and in this seat,” said Nottoway District representative Rustin Jessee. “It was an extremely difficult decision for her from talking to her twice on the phone. But she’s still in our spirits and I think will be an active voice for our community and kids.”
There will be a special election in November to fill Jones-Gilliam’s seat on a permanent basis. Until then, the school board is seeking out someone from the Belfield district who is interested in serving out the remainder of her term.
According to the Code of Virginia, the rest of the Greensville County School Board has 45 days to appoint an interim board member to fill Jones-Gilliam’s seat, and that member can be any “qualified voter from the Belfield election district. Should they fail to do this within the 45-day window, then county Circuit Court judges can appoint the replacement instead.
“We are accepting letters,” said Rook. “If you are interested and from the Belfield district, please submit a letter to the school board concerning your interest in filling in as a board member until the special election in November.”
