The Emporia City Council unanimously approved relocating the registrar from the municipal building to 706 South Main St.
“The registrar’s office employs one full-time registrar and two part-time assistant registrars,” City Manager William Johnson said. “During peak times, the registrar and both assistants can occupy their office space with only two small workstations. The registrar’s office currently operates in a 10.5x20 space which is cramped and inefficient for office staff and voter needs. The office does not have space for copier, printer, or fax machines which leaves the public unattended while employees use the copier/fax/scanner in the office of administration.”
Before the June 7 city council meeting, Johnson, code enforcement head Mike Allen, and Emporia Registrar Ashley Wall visited the 706 South Main St. location, which also serves as the local U.S. Department of Agriculture building. The group was satisfied with the site.
The registrar’s office will have 750 square feet of office space, three times the room than currently available at the municipal building. The registrar’s office also gains access to two large conference rooms. Johnson said the site comes in handy when election season rolls around.
“During elections, the registrar’s office is responsible for training 35-40 election officers,” Johnson said. “During this training, there is a need for a large training and/or conference room. Every other year, a representative from the state comes to perform training where a large training room is also necessary.”
The relocation of the registrar frees space in the municipal building for a potential information technology specialist. City officials and the Emporia City Council have recently discussed hiring an I-T specialist.
In other action:
— The city’s governing body approved the reappropriation of $629,676.76 from the fiscal year 2022 to the fiscal year 2023 operating budget to complete the sewer line replacement on Wiggins Road, a water model study project, and Gorman-Rupp replacement pumps. Most of the carryover revenue is targeted for the Wiggins Road Sewer Line Replacement Project.
—The Emporia City Council unanimously voted to reappropriate $22,240 from the FY22 to the FY23 operating budget for the GPS RFID Truck System and the installation of two residential trash trucks.
— The Emporia City Council unanimously approved the reappropriation of $29,250 from the FY22 to the FY23 utility fund operating budget to complete the work on two projects.
