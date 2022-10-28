Architectural Partners and a group of affiliates have worked with Emporia staff over the past few months on a needs assessment for the municipal building. Several problematic issues were discovered with the facility, such as an aging uninsulated roof, a lack of building-code-compliant handicapped accessibility, and a lack of storage space. Emmett Lifsey of Architectural Partners said storage is a vital issue with every department in the building.
“Things are stuck all over the building,” Lifsey said. “There is not enough storage. Security is essential. Human Resources has records that have to be kept for decades and have to be secured. The Commissioner of Revenue and Treasurer have to keep records for long periods of time that have to be secured. That storage item is big on the agenda.”
The proposed renovation of the municipal building calls for five high-density storage file closets to provide the needed storage capacity for all departments.
Another problem discovered during the assessment is what is described as a confusing pathway through the building for the general public. Under Lifsey’s plan, the general public would enter the structure through one door on the north side of the building. They would meet with a receptionist, who would direct them to their destination. The floor of the municipal building is approximately 11 feet above ground level on the north side of the building. The proposed plan calls for an elevator to bring the structure within building code-compliant handicapped accessibility.
Employees would have a separate entrance with a diagonal sidewalk. Employees using the south entrance must walk up a hill from the employee parking lot. Local contractor Jeff Robinson of Jeff Robinson and Associates is part of the team working on the design.
The aged roof lacks sufficient insulation. The rising heat escapes through the ceiling during the winter months. Longtime employees told Lifsey they wear their coats on cold winter days to keep warm. Fixing the roofing issues would assist the city in its efforts to improve its energy efficiency. City Manager William Johnson told city council members he and his staff would be ready to move if they approve the renovation project.
Lifsey said the entire project would take approximately two years to complete. If the project is approved, the city’s employees would likely get housed at another site. The city council will review the proposal and decide if now is the time to move forward with the $2.57 million to $3.27 million project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.