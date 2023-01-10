Those looking to get some fresh air and exercise along Emporia’s hiking trails may want to “exercise” some additional caution after an Emporia resident made a particularly alarming sighting last week.
At 7:51 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a security camera belonging to Emporia resident Phillip Brown spotted a black bear crossing the Brown family’s residence on Opal Street, just off of Brink Road. According to Brown’s daughter, Phyllis Brown Simpson, the bear stopped and stared into the camera at one point, its eyes glowing with the camera’s light.
“The Brown Family has occupied this parcel of land for nearly a century and this is the first black bear sighting,” said Simpson. “Thankfully it was a security camera sighting rather than up close and personal. Hopefully it was just passing through.”
While bear sightings in this area are not common, they do occasionally happen. In May and June of 2020, there were three bear sightings in a span of three weeks.
For those who frequently take hiking trips or otherwise exercise in wooded areas, it is important to know what to do in case of an unexpected bear encounter. Namely, do not approach or startle the bear, never run from a bear, and if necessary, make yourself look as large as possible.
“Needless to say our family will be cautious during our walks along the path during our family gatherings,” said Simpson.
