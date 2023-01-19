Emporia’s newest business, Innovative Forensics Investigations, isn’t the typical company opening daily in a rural community — or any community.
“We do investigative genetic genealogy and help law enforcement solve their cold cases they haven’t solved in decades,” Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Moore said.
Moore has a track record of success. She began working in investigative genetic genealogy in 2014 and has solved 35 cold cases throughout the United States. The licensed private investigator and investigative genetic genealogist use DNA profiles from crime scenes and unidentified remains and investigative genetic genealogy techniques to determine the identity of unknown subjects.
Moore is a lifelong Emporia-Greensville resident. Emporia City Sheriff Keith Prince is a part of Moore’s team. The majority of the Innovative Forensics Investigations staff works remotely throughout the country. Last week the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the 300 South Main St. business. Moore and her team were on hand to introduce themselves to leaders and citizens of the community.
Innovative Forensics Investigations Director of Law Enforcement Relations Tom McAndrew brings three decades of experience to Moore’s team. McAndrew spent 33 years with the Pennsylvania State Police. He spent the majority of that time investigating homicides. The investigative genetic genealogy technique only became widely used by law enforcement around 2018. McAndrew believes in the practice.
“Jennifer has taken on cold cases from all over the world and assisted in others,” McAndrew said. “We’re really excited about the future and where our contributions can lead to the many unidentified victim in this country. There are many unsolved homicides. We certainly hope to do our small part in contributing to the greater good for law enforcement and make a difference with these cases.”
Law enforcement agencies are already reaching out to Moore and the Innovative Forensics Investigations team. McAndrew hopes the word about its success will lead more law enforcement agencies to use the company’s services.
Pecos, Texas Police Chief Lisa Tarango cited the Innovative Forensics team’s efforts to identify the remains of a teenager found dead inside a Pecos motel pool more than 50 years ago. The dead teenager was known as Pecos Jane Doe. The genetic genealogy investigative efforts determined the teen was Jolaine Hemmy of Celina, Kansas.
Cold cases are a top priority for Innovative Forensics Investigations. The team also assists in solving violent crimes, missing persons, unidentified decedents, living identification, private investigation, and grant writing work.
More information about Emporia’s newest business is available on its website at innovativeforensic.com.
