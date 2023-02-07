Emporia, VA – Forest Hill Baptist Church is pleased to announce a special series of revival services at the Greensville Elementary Auditorium, 1101 Sussex Dr, Emporia, VA 24179 with Encounter Revival Ministries. Revival services will take Monday, March 6th through Friday, March 10th at 7:00 p.m.
Based in Harrisburg, PA, the Encounter Revival Ministries team is comprised of 16 college-age young people that travel extensively for week-long meetings in churches and schools.
Focusing on themes of revival and victorious Christian living, there will be preaching from the Bible on topics relating to revival and spiritual renewal. Adults, teens, children, and infants will all benefit from songs that touch the heart, dramas that give life answers, and teaching that liberates.
As a result of their time ministering, Encounter trusts God to build and strengthen believers, help teens with life issues, and guide children in Biblical truth. For more details on this exciting event, contact Forest Hill Baptist Church at (434) 634-3333.
Encounter Revival Ministries: www.encounterrevival.org Encounter Revival Ministries was established in 1991 out of a burden for the discipleship of young people and the need for spiritual renewal among believers. Originating in Charlotte, North Carolina by Ardy Parlin, Encounter began as a team of young adults trained in music and youth ministry for schools and churches. God has continued to bless the ministries of Encounter for 30 years, and each day more and more people are being reached with edifying Biblical teaching and the good news of the Gospel. In addition to a full schedule of revival meetings in various states, Encounter's ministry has multiplied in faraway areas like India, Zambia and Myanmar.
All services will be digitally transcribed for the deaf.
