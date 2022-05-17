Dozens of potential home-buyers and small business owners turned out in droves to the Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia for the Emporia-Greensville Home & Business Fair on Tuesday afternoon. The event was a joint venture of Greensville County, the City of Emporia, and Benchmark Community Bank, who sponsored the fair.
Those who own a small business in this area or who are interested in starting one had the opportunity to inquire about zoning information, business loans, and other advice. First-time home buyers could inquire about first-time home-buying programs, as well as loans for property purchases and manufactured homes.
This is the second such event to be organized and sponsored by Benchmark, following a similar event held this past March in Brunswick County.
“This is…mimicking [an event] that was done in the Lawrenceville area with the Lawrenceville branch, and they were very successful in assisting first-time home-buyers in getting on the right path,” said Benchmark branch manager Gloria Robinson.
“We’re partnering with Benchmark Community in an effort to create home ownership opportunities and business opportunities,” said Greensville County Administrator Charlotte T. Woolridge. “We want to make sure that we provide our citizens with these opportunities here at home in one spot.”
Cornerstone Market/Subway, located on West Atlantic Street, provided catering for the event.
Following Tuesday’s fair, Benchmark has more community events planned for the Emporia area, all aimed at improving financial literacy for both young and old during these turbulent economic time, including a “community partnership” event at Greensville Elementary School held every Thursday afternoon after school.
“The next thing that we’ve been approached with is working with teenagers about helping them to learn about budgeting and about personal finance,” said Robinson. “More than likely, we’ll be partnering with some of our youth organizations very soon about offering personal finance management to youth and teens.”
