When the water temperature hits 212 degrees, it reaches the boiling point. Boiling water produces steam that can power a locomotive. That was the theme that highlighted Wednesday’s GCPS Convocation welcoming the GCPS staff from the central office and the four schools of the division.
A total of 272 people participated in the Zoom meeting. School Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards showed a video that began with the line at 211 degrees water is hot. At 212 degrees, water is boiling. Boiling water produces steam that can power a locomotive, and that one extra degree makes all the difference.
Edwards said the Greensville County School Division is currently under a Virginia Department of Education Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). It means the school division is not fully accredited. Edwards has a goal of having all the schools accredited entirely by 2023.
“We have the necessary staff,” Edwards said. We have the necessary way with all to make that vision a reality of being released from that MOU. But what is it going to take to do that? It’s going to take hard work, commitment, and determination to make it happen.”
Two-time GCPS Teacher of the Year Mary Lou Phelps presided over the Convocation ceremony. Phelps introduced special speakers, including Greensville County Supervisor Belinda Astrop, Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey, and others. The school principals introduced themselves and welcomed new teachers and staff members to their respective schools. Forty-six new staff members are dispersed through Greensville Elementary, Belfield Elementary, Wyatt Middle Greensville County High.
GCHS Teacher of the Year 1st Sgt. Clarence Bowdrie introduced GCHS Student President Mechi Powell, who addressed the Zoom meeting participants. Powell said he is excited to get back to in-person schooling after more than a year of disruption due to the pandemic.
“Granted, there are some perks to online learning,” Powell said. “We could eat when we wanted. We could learn from the bed. We could use the restroom when we wanted. We could take advantage of the opportunity to stay at home in our comfort zone. With all that said, I’m looking forward to being back in person for instruction. One-on-one instruction has always worked best for me. I understand better that way. I have the opportunity to raise my hand and get explanations for things I don’t understand. Those things are important to me as well as having my peers around and being social.”
Powell praised the teachers for their efforts to teach the students virtually last year but noted it was a new and challenging process for everyone involved.
GCPS students head to the classroom for the first day of school on Sept. 7. The theme 212 degrees depicts the energy produced to bring positive results in the classroom. It’s the vision for GCPS 2021-22 school year.
