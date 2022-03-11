Those in Emporia or Greensville County don’t have many options when their computer, smartphone, or tablet goes bad and needs repairs. The closest Best Buy is in Colonial Heights, 40 minutes away. Fortunately, DTech Solutions — located on West Atlantic Street in Emporia — is there for those who don’t feel like making the long drive north.
Store owner Stacy Logan founded DTech in 2014. Since then, it has become the area’s go-to provider for computer and mobile repair services of all kinds, from screen repair and replacement to hard drive recovery. Logan and the store’s technicians provide service both in-store and remotely.
“Most stores just provide retail without in-house service,” said Logan. Few stores do provide in-store support such as BestBuy with Geek Squad and Staples with Tech Support.”
DTech does far more than computer repair. In this part of Virginia, where broadband internet is limited, DTech can install internet service for those in rural parts of the county with limited internet access.
“Our services are most useful in areas where cable internet isn’t available,” said Logan. “Our internet services are cellular so it is limited to only those areas with cellular signal, which does reach much further than most current cable internet providers.”
DTech’s physical location on West Atlantic St. is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
