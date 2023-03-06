Being a teenager is difficult. Being a teenager in Emporia is especially difficult.
Despite countless efforts by schools and local government and law enforcement to remedy this, more and more of Emporia’s youth are falling into the cracks of society. Fortunately, there is at least one more place for Emporia’s youth to safely work off the stress of teenage life once a week after school. And best of all, it’s absolutely free.
Since its inception in 2018, the NeverQuit fitness program has inspired dozens of children and teenagers to get in shape, shatter personal goals, fight personal demons, and embrace the #NeverQuit mentality pushed by founder Jeff Richardson.
Richardson formed #NeverQuit purely to motivate himself to lose weight and create a healthier lifestyle for himself. Before starting NeverQuit, Richardson was 475 pounds. Within four years, he shaved off more than 200.
Starting this February, Richardson is hoping to spread the NeverQuit mentality to a whole new audience with the entirely-free Friday for Teens sessions, held at the TopHand Foundation building on West Atlantic Street.
“I wanted an opportunity to bring powerlifting and fitness and just a little bit of motivation to the teens of the community, to give them another outlet besides just playing video games or being out on the streets,” said Richardson. “I wanted to give them an opportunity to help them lift each other up and just find a way to better themselves.”
The Friday program started in June 2022 and is now returning from a break of a few months to begin its second season. This Friday, for the second session since its return, Richardson picked up a few new recruits in addition to those that attended the program from its first season.
“We ended up finishing the [2022] season with 13 teens,” said Richardson. “We took a small break and brought it back this year. …Hopefully we’ll continue through the year and throughout the summer.”
The Friday night sessions start off with regular circuit training before transitioning into powerlifting training. And the powerlifting training is no joke, as some of NeverQuit’s regulars can attest. Last year, two NeverQuit regulars took home first place trophies at powerlifting competitions across the state.
More importantly, Friday for Teens is a safe space for Emporia’s teens to work off the stress that comes with being a teenager.
“This is strictly for teens,” said Richardson. “They can come in, they can be themselves, we listen to music that most of today’s teens listen to. They’re just able to talk amongst themselves and they’re able to push themselves.”
For more information, contact TopHand at (434) 336-1950.
