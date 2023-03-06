-

#NeverQuit founder Jeff Richardson (right) with two Friday for Teens participants.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

Being a teenager is difficult. Being a teenager in Emporia is especially difficult.

Despite countless efforts by schools and local government and law enforcement to remedy this, more and more of Emporia’s youth are falling into the cracks of society. Fortunately, there is at least one more place for Emporia’s youth to safely work off the stress of teenage life once a week after school. And best of all, it’s absolutely free.