Many of us have trouble balancing the numerous challenges we face at our jobs on a day-to-day basis. Kenneth “Kenny” Parker faces those same challenges, while serving in two roles at the same time. And he says it doesn’t faze him in the slightest.
“Balancing two different departments isn’t as tedious as one may think,” Parker said. “I have always been known as a perfectionist – not saying that that is always a good thing.”
Parker serves Greensville County as the Refuse Collection Sites Manager and as its Transit Supervisor. Both roles present a set of their own hurdles to overcome, but Parker said he thrives under the pressure, and loves knowing he’s helped in any small way.
“I take pride in learning correct protocols and procedures,” he said. “Knowing that I have met and addressed the questions and concerns from community members or employees with satisfactory status is my greatest reward.”
County Program Coordinator Reggie Owens says Parker has “stepped up to the plate” and found ways to protect his employees and County residents from COVID-19 since last March.
“[Parker’s] position requires him to make rapid decisions to prevent small everyday problems from becoming large problems,” Owens said. “Being in a community support role by providing citizens a place to deposit trash, and keep a public transportation system on schedule is no small task. Mr. Parker is a forward thinker, and can adapt to change on a moment’s notice.”
Currently, Parker is working on finding a way to streamline the County’s recycling program, a task that interests him greatly. He is looking to reduce the amount of trash that the County sends to nearby landfills.
Parker was born in Greensville County and has lived here for 46 years. He has served in almost a dozen roles across the County since graduating from Greensville County High School in 1993.
“You can hear the pride in his voice as he refers to family,” Owens said, “and his dedication to the community.”
