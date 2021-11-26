Emporia’s downtown is getting ready to welcome yet another new eating establishment. “The Bank - Inspired by Lucy and Linda” plans to open its doors at 401 South Main Street before the end of 2021.
The owners of the new restaurant are Clifton and Kimberly Threat. Clifton is already a well-known figure in Emporia, serving on the City Council and managing the local Food Lion store.
The new restaurant will serve a full menu containing local favorites such as chicken, pork, seafood, and beef, as well as sandwiches, dessert, and a children’s menu.
The new Bank will be open Tuesday through Saturday during lunch and dinner hours.
“The City is excited to see the restaurant reopen and bring additional business downtown,” said a press release from the City of Emporia.
The Threats’ new establishment is not the first restaurant to set up shop in the former bank building built in 1914. The Bank By Kahill’s established itself at the site in 2013. In October 2019, The Bank by Olivia’s, run by veteran restaurant manager Rhonda Gonzales, took over the old space.
For roughly half a year, Olivia’s offered up “slow food” made completely in-house in a unique setting. That changed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic made landfall in Virginia, disrupting small business across the board. By the end of the year, Olivia’s would close along with many other businesses in Emporia, leaving the Bank space once again vacant.
