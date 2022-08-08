Emporia Physical Therapy owner Michael Romandetti raised eyebrows as the guest speaker at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Emporia Rotary Club.
The physical therapist said less than 30% of children get their recommended amount of daily activity. For girls, the number is 15%. One in five adults meets their recommended amount of daily physical activity needs.
“You’ve all heard sitting is the new smoking, and really what is happening is Americans are reconditioning,” Romandetti said. “I think about all the wonderful advances we make, and it makes us lazy. I used to be the television remote for my parents. I was changing the channel, moving up and down, moving around, and now everything is laid right out in front of us. We don’t need to go anywhere.”
Romandetti said it’s easy to fall into the trap of sitting at a desk for hours and doing paperwork all day. One way to get out of the habit is to take breaks and do stretching exercises. The physical therapist said it might seem tedious, and one may not feel like they are accomplishing something when in fact, they are. It helps one feel better, sleep better, and not wake up as stiff and sore. Romandetti preaches flexibility exercises to all his patients.
Exercise plans depend on the individual knowing where they are physically. Everyone is different. Romandetti pointed out the guidelines available online at health.gov as a good resource for getting the recommended daily amount of exercise. The site reveals the guidelines for children, adults, and older adults. The site digs deeper going into recommendations for women during pregnancy and adults with chronic health conditions.
Romandetti recommends walking as a great way to improve health. Adults putting in 16,000 steps a day can undo a lot of the bad stuff in one’s body. Many adults might have trouble accomplishing the feat, but it’s a reachable goal that begins with baby steps.
“You can start walking the longest hallway in your house,” Romandetti said. “You stretch muscles out, stretch your hips out. You can start at three to five minutes and do it three times a day, and work your way up to 45 minutes. If you’re doing that four or five days a week you are meeting your exercise recommendations.”
Each individual has their own exercise needs that differ from others—still, a little walking and stretching start building a healthier you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.