The bi-annual regional job fair at the Golden Leaf Commons is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5. Event coordinators are currently seeking employers to set up stations to network with job seekers and fill much-needed positions.
The Greensville/Emporia Department of Social Services, Job Assistance Center and Virginia Employment Commission join forces to bring the event to Emporia-Greensville. Sherry Pearson of the Job Assistance Center said they are already off to a great start with more than 50 employers already registered for the event.
Companies and organizations registering early for the event guarantee a table, vendor location, free company advertising, and lunch. Event sponsors ask employers attending the job fair to send no more than two representatives to the event.
If your company wants to be a part of the job fair, and receive registration information, contact Sherry Pearson at (804) 445-5710. Email Suzanne Taylor at suzannetaylor57@yahoo.com or Pearson at sherry@jobshopine.com.
All registrations must be received by March 31. Event coordinators will send confirmation letters to employers by April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.