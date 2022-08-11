Eighteen teams of four players descended on Emporia Country Club for the seventh annual TopHand Golf Tournament on Friday. This is the second of two major fundraising events held annually by the TopHand Foundation, located on West Atlantic Street in Emporia, with the money going directly toward funding TopHand’s youth sports, team-building, and community activities.
“All of the money that we raise here goes back those programs for our youth,” said Rustin Jessee of TopHand. “Any amount we walk away with today definitely goes toward a good cause and helps us.”
The format for play was “captain’s choice”, wherein each member of the four-player team takes a shot and the team then continues the hole from the location of the best of the four shots. The tournament was only briefly marred by a thunderstorm which swept over the country club and interrupted play for roughly half an hour, after which teams resumed play.
There were also side competitions, such as a hole-in-one contest, a “longest drive” competition, and a “closest to the pin” competition, each with a men’s and women’s category. (results go here)
The teams each paid $260 to enter the tournament, while additional fundraising came from companies who paid to sponsor individual holes. Twenty-seven companies signed up to sponsor a hole, including Purdy Pumping and Camp Community College, who sponsored the seventh hole.
“We’ve had some companies in Southampton, Franklin, North Carolina, just kinda all over,” said Jessee. “So we’re very appreciative of all those.”
Organizers also raised money through a raffle, with many of the prizes also donated from outside businesses.
“Basically, they pay X amount of dollars for raffle tickets and we pull them while the golfers are playing, they come back in, and they get to see what they won. So it’s always a good time,” said Jessee.
