Children of Greensville Elementary School received a surprise on Wednesday morning, as more than 50 volunteers descended upon the school to spread the gospel of reading to students ranging from pre-kindergarten to fourth-grade age.
The goal of the “Real Men Read” event — the brainchild of Kathleen Crowder, Family Engagement Coordinator for Greensville County Public Schools — is to steer students away from being reluctant readers. This was the second such event, with the first being held this past December.
“We have gentlemen from the community who go to each classroom and read and spent between 10 and 20 minutes in every classroom,” said Crowder. “They read a story, they discuss the story, they discuss their careers with the students and then answer any questions about the book.”
Although the girls of Greensville Elementary obviously weren’t excluded, there was a good reason why “Men” was part of the event’s title.
“Our male students have a lower reading level than our female students,” said Crowder. “So we try to encourage them to be a positive male influence within our community.”
The first “Real Men Read” event in December attracted 13 volunteers. For Wednesday morning’s event, the count ballooned to 31, with the second event attracting volunteers from the Emporia, Greensville County, and Virginia State Police Departments, as well as local churches, businesses, and the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, among others.
“We were so happy to participate in Greensville Elementary School’s ‘Real Men Read’ program today,” wrote Greensville County Sheriff W.T. Jarratt, Jr. on the G.C.S.O. Facebook page. “Being able to mentor the children is a true honor for us.”
A third “Real Men Read” event is planned March 25.
