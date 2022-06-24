After nearly three months of number crunching, Greensville County finally has a set budget for the next 12 months. At a recent brief meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the budget and tax ordinance for fiscal year 2023.
“I have an amazing team. I really do. The team who pulled this together was awesome,” said County Administrator Dr. Charlette Woolridge.
The general fund, which includes public works, health and welfare, parks and recreation, and general government administration, is balanced at $24,040,983. Public transportation, which encompasses Greensville-Emporia Transit, comes out to $531,482. The fund for Greensville County Public Schools amounts to $42,153,812. The fire and rescue service is balanced at $398,534, while the solid waste enterprise fund comes in at $1,138,217 with local capital improvements at $514,330.
The finalized budget includes 5% wage increases for all Greensville County staff, as well as increases of up to 18.8% in health insurance premiums. The fund for the Greensville County Public Schools also includes a 5% pay increase and 10.5% increase in health insurance for all of its staff.
The tax ordinance is completely unchanged from FY2022. This means that the county was able to balance the budget without the need to levy any additional taxes on the people of Greensville County — something to be thankful for in the time of spiking costs across the board. In addition, the previous vehicle license fee of $25 has been waived.
