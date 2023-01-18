-

Pictured from left are Honorable James R. Brown, Honorable Tony M. Conwell, Elayna Thomas, Blair Dickens, Honorable Belinda D. Astrop, Honorable William B. Cain.

 Contributed

At the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Greensville County Board of Supervisors Meeting, the Board recognized Blair Dickens, Governor’s School student crowned Teen Ms. Virginia Star and Elayna Thomas, crowned Miss Tidewater Hope Queen.