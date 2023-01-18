At the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Greensville County Board of Supervisors Meeting, the Board recognized Blair Dickens, Governor’s School student crowned Teen Ms. Virginia Star and Elayna Thomas, crowned Miss Tidewater Hope Queen.
Greensville County Supervisors recognize Dickens, Thomas
