After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greensville County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee hosted its 17th annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday morning. Dozens of small vendors lined the gymnasium and exercise room of the Greensville-Emporia Family YMCA, selling everything from homemade candles to jewelry to baked goods.
“We have 25 [vendors] on hand here today,” said Susan Harrell, Southeast District Leader for the Virginia Farm Bureau. “All sorts of hand crafts…something here for everyone.”
Many of these vendors run mostly online or out of their homes, so gatherings like Saturday’s Holiday Bazaar are a rare opportunity to expose themselves to a wider local audience. One of those vendors was Jeanette Wrenn, who runs La Petite Chickadee, a small online shop selling products aimed at toddlers and small children. These include hand-embroidered bibs, dolls, and counting books.
Shoppers could also grab a bite to eat at the Holiday Bazaar courtesy of Oh! Donna, which brought Donna Davis’ fresh and homemade bread, cupcakes, and other baked goods to the YMCA gym floor.
“I just love baking, and I just started doing it for people because people don’t have time to cook and they want from-scratch, fresh things, and they call me to help them out,” said Davis.
Families also had a chance to take part in a Holiday Bazaar tradition. In the corner of the gymnasium, children could have their picture taken with Santa Claus.
Proceeds from the event will go directly to Agriculture in the Classroom, an initiative of the Virginia Farm Bureau which is dedicated to spreading and improving agricultural education throughout the commonwealth.
Some of those proceeds will come from the “50/50” raffle tickets which were also sold at the bazaar. Attendees could purchase tickets for a chance to win half of the pot of proceeds from all ticket sales, as well as a “goody bag” of dog treats. The other half of proceeds would go directly to Agriculture in the Classroom.
