The City of Emporia and County of Greensville are continuously working towards resolving the outstanding school contract issue. It is the goal of Mayor and City Council to have a long-term contract in place by December 31, 2022. While the contract issue has been ongoing, the city continues to fund Greensville County Schools. In the current fiscal year (FY23), which ends on June 30, 2023, the city fully funded the schools local request in the amount of $4,296,931 as well as the 1% of the state sales tax in the amount of $1,261,704. The funding total for the school in the current fiscal year (FY23) is $5,558,635.00
Hopefully, a new contract will eliminate the annual true-up provision that causes the city and county to discuss how much funding is due back to either locality at the end of each fiscal year. Presently, the county owes the city $377,000 from fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (FY20). The city and county are in conversations regarding fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 (FY21)
Mayor and City Council are looking forward to resolving this contract issue.
